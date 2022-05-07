Live Streaming Of SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

After ending their three-match losing streak, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 54th match of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. On the other hand, SRH have lost three consecutive matches after a sensational performance in the first half of IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Skipper Kane Williamson has been a complete flop at the top order. On the other hand, his fellow opener Abhishek Sharma has provided good start to SRH but he needs to take his innings deep. Same is the case with Rahul Tripathi. Nicholas Pooran is looking in extremely good touch and Aiden Markram is also complementing him at the middle-order. In the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been really good but Umran Malik is leaking runs. The Jammu and Kashmir speedster needs some variations in his bowling as only pace is not going to help him in all situations. If T Natarajan could recover from injury, he might replace Karthik Tyagi in the playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: While skipper Faf du Plessis has been inconsistent at the top, ex-captain Virat Kohli too has failed to find form this season. On the other hand, Glenn Maxwell also needs to take more responsibility. What hasn’t worked in favour of RCB is the fact that Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed, their two match-winners this season, have failed to make noticeable contributions with the bat of late. In the bowling front, Josh Hazlewood made good comeback in the previous game but Harshal Patel is leaking runs. Wanindu Hasaranga too needs to be consistent.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played 21 matches against each other. SRH have won 12 of them while 8 have been won by RCB. One match ended in a no result. When the two teams met in the first leg of IPL 2022, SRH had outplayed RCB by nine wickets.

SRH and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The venue offers a good batting track. Teams batting second have won three of the last four games. The captain who wins the toss would like to stick to the trend of bowling first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.