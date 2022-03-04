Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs Bangladesh: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match

South Africa begin their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign against debutants Bangladesh in Dunedin on Saturday. The Proteas missed on their maiden title last time in 2017 when were beaten by hosts England in semifinals. (More Cricket News)

The South Africa women vs Bangladesh women encounter starts at 3:30 AM IST. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The South Africa women vs Bangladesh women encounter can be seen live at Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live streaming of South Africa women vs Bangladesh women will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:30 AM IST.

With stalwarts such as Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail each now into their 30s, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 could represent the final chance for South Africa’s settled squad to go all the way and captain Sune Luus is determined to seize it.

However, South Africa will be missing their hard-hitting opener with Lizelle Lee against Bangladesh as she is still in quarantine following a delayed arrival due to the birth of her first child. Tazmin Brits is likely to open the batting with Laura Wolvaardt against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, South Africa didn’t have the kind of preparation they wanted losing both their warm-up games against England and India. While the Proteas fell short by two runs against India, England got better of Luus and Co. by six wickets.

On the other hand, Nigar Sultana will make history as she becomes the first to lead Bangladesh in a 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match. The 24-year-old Sultana will lead an experienced Bangladesh side with Rumana Ahmed (44 ODIs), Fargana Hoque (43), Jahanara Alam (42) and Salma Khatun (39) forming the core of the team.

Bangladesh secured qualification for ICC Women's World Cup 2022 thanks to their ICC Ranking after the Qualifiers were cancelled due to the Omicron outbreak in Africa. Bangladesh are currently ranked sixth in the world, and hopes are high in the camp.

Defeats against England and Pakistan, the latter by just seven runs, in the warm-up matches have shown Bangladesh where they need to improve and Sultana is fully aware of the importance of a strong start against a side they have faced regularly over the years – though not since 2018.

Head-To-Head

Bangladesh have played 17 games against South Africa in ODIs winning just twice. Both of Bangladesh’s wins came at home in 2012 and 2017.

Squads

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

South Africa: Sune Luus(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.