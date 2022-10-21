Live Streaming Of Premier League 2022-23: How To Watch Chelsea Vs Manchester United Match Live

After dismantling Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford in their last match, Manchester United travel to London to face Chelsea in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, with a hope to carry the winning momentum against Graham Potter’s men. (More Football News)

For many, Manchester United’s performance against Spurs was their best of the season, with Fred and Bruno Fernandes scoring in the second half. Erik ten Hag’s men have been unbeaten since the 6-3 humiliation against Manchester City and enter the game against Chelsea in good spirits.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was benched against Spurs, made the headlines next day after storming down to the tunnel in the 89th minute. His actions were widely seen as a major tantrum for which he needed to be disciplined.

On Thursday, Manchester United put out a club statement saying that Ronaldo will not be part of the match squad traveling to Chelsea.

With Ronaldo out of the game, Marcus Rashford is expected to start as the striker with Fernandes playing behind him. Wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho will provide width and goal threat from the flanks. Fred had an impressive game last time around but Ten Hag could bring Christian Eriksen back into the lineup.

Chelsea come into the game after a midweek draw at Brentford, though Potter’s side have stretched their Premier League winning run to four wins, with their last league loss coming back in August against Southampton.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had an outrageous night at the Brentford Community Stadium, producing jaw-dropping saves to keep a clean sheet. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic could return to the starting line-up but the defence is likely to stay the same.

For Chelsea, Conor Gallagher might be doubtful on Sunday as he was withdrawn just 15 minutes into the Brentford game. Potter later revealed illness as the reason for his pre-mature withdrawal. Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and N’Golo Kante remain long-term absentees for the Blues of London.

Apart from the obvious absence of Ronaldo, Manchester United will be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial. Maguire and Martial could possibly be in contention but the rest of them will not make it to the squad.

How To Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Game In India?

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London on October 22 (Sunday) at 10 PM IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will live telecast the Chelsea vs Manchester United match. Live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable Lineups

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta (C), Trevor Chalobah, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marc Cucurella, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling.

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Diogo Dalot, Rapahel Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes (C), Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford.