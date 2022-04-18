Live Streaming Of LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in the 30th match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday night. With 8 points to their credit from six games, RCB hold the third spot in IPL 2022 table, while LSG are a spot above them with equal points but a better NRR.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the LSG vs RCB live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST

TEAM NEWS

Lucknow Super Giants: For the side, captain KL Rahul is the vital cog. He is not only on the list of top run-getters this season, but has also maintained a strike rate of over 144. Quinton de Kock too has looked great. The likes of youngster Ayush Badoni, the big-hitting Deepak Hooda and veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya are the other match-winners for them. Amidst all these, Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis provide more balance and strength to the side. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have been really good with the ball in hand and would look to continue their forms.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Their opening partnership has been their weakest link so far this season. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire at the top order, Anuj Rawat has also looked scratchy. Virat Kohli too has failed to impress. However, it is the middle-order that has won games for RCB this season. Dinesh Karthik is in the form of his life while Shahbaz Ahmed has also been good with the bat in hand. Meanwhile, addition of Glenn Maxwell bolsters the RCB batting line-up. In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj would look to continue their forms, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel will be looking to make a comeback.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing each other for the first time as LSG have joined IPL this year itself.

VENUE AND PITCH

LSG and RCB play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch offers help to both batter and bowlers. The captain who wins the toss would stick with the trend of bowling first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj