Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Jamshedpur FC are on a high after sealing their first-ever semi-final berth in the Indian Super League (ISL). Now the 'Men of Steel' are ready for more glory. With two matches to play in the league stage of the ISL 2021-22 season, leaders Jamshedpur can go for the League Winners’ Shield, which will give them a confirmed ticket to AFC Champions League. Win both the matches and the 'shield' is theirs. In fact, a win on Friday against mid-table Odisha FC might well do the job. (More Football News)

As things stand now, Jamshedpur are at the top of the ISL 2021-22 table with 37 points from 18 matches (11 wins, four draws and three defeats). Breathing down their neck are ATK Mohun Bagan. The three-time ISL champions, also with 37, are second but they have played 19 matches. And it will be Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan in the final league match.

If Owen Coyle's men beat Odisha in their penultimate match tonight, with 40 points, they can afford to play out a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan and still take the Shield. Jamshedpur are red hot at the moment, winning eight of their last nine games. Their only loss in this period came against Bengaluru FC.

For the record, last season, both Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan had accumulated 40 points each but the former, the eventual champions finished first on 'head-to-head points'. In the 2019-20 season, FC Goa finished first with 39 points.

For Odisha, who started the season on a very strong note, will eye a winning end. They have 23 points from 19 matches (six wins, five draws and eight draws).

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC lead Odisha FC (including Delhi Dynamos FC's matches) 6-2 in the head-to-head record with one match ending in a draw. In the reverse fixture this season, Jamshedpur humbled Odisha 4-0 with Greg Stewart scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 106 of Indian Super League 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC

Date : March 4 (Friday), 2022

Time : 7.30 PM IST

Venue : Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa