Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

After back-to-back losses, both East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will look to ger their first points when they face each other in Guwahati in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday. East Bengal and NorthEast United occupy the last two spots in points table. (More Sports News)

NEUFC sit in last place because of an inferior goal difference to East Bengal, but will take inspiration from the fact that the visitors have never beaten them in the ISL. Their first loss of the season was a tight affair against Bengaluru FC, who scored the only goal of the game in the 87th minute.

Their loss to Hyderabad FC, however, was a fairly one-sided tie, with the defending ISL champions displaying their authority in a 3-0 win. NorthEast United FC are still searching for their first goal of the campaign.

Their Head Coach Marco Balbul, who served a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the opener, will be back in the dugout for this match. East Bengal were beaten 3-1 by Kerala Blasters in their first game of the season.

Their second game against FC Goa was a bit closer, where they lost 2-1 after Edu Bedia scored a stoppage-time free-kick. East Bengal are yet to score a goal from open play.

Head-To-Head

Northeast United FC have won thrice in four matches against East Bengal in ISL. The other game ended in a draw.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will live telecast the NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal game. Live streaming of NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.