Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Mumbai City FC Vs Odisha FC Football Match Live

Odisha FC will look to build on their winning start when they face Mumbai City FC in their second game in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena. Star Sports Channels will live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC tie from 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Diego Mauricio and Isaac Vanmalsawma were showstoppers against Jamshedpur FC and will hope to replicate a similar performance against the Islanders. It was Mauricio who scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC are coming into this game after a high-scoring 3-3 draw against defending champions Hyderabad FC in their last game. Defence will be an area of concern for the Des Buckingham-coached side, moreover after Mumbai City conceded three goals against HFC.

Greg Stewart, who moved to Mumbai from Jamshedpur ahead of the season, was one of the stars in against Hyderabad as he earned him a point, and the team management will only again rely on the Scott to do some magic against Odisha FC.

Mumbai City have impressed in the AFC Champions League campaign picking up two wins and finishing in the second position in the group. It was also the best performance by an Indian club side in the competition. They also reached the Durand Cup 2022 final, narrowly losing to Bengaluru FC.

Head-To-Head

Mumbai City have played Odisha FC six times in Indian Super League. Both sides have won three games each.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Live streaming will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.