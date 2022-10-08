Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City FC Football Match Live

Defending champions Hyderabad FC will open their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign on Sunday against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC encounter can be seen live on Star Sports Network channels from 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC completed the double over Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City FC last season but with quite a few changes in their respective teams, both sides will look to start afresh, and make a quick start to the current campaign.

Like all the ISL teams, Hyderabad FC also competed in the Durand Cup 2022 as preparation for ISL 2022-23 before bowing out in the semifinals. On the other hand, Mumbai City FC finished runners-up in the same competition and would be looking to put that loss behind them.

Mumbai City FC added the likes of Greg Stewart, Pereyra Diaz, Rostyn Griffiths and Alberto Noguera to their foreign contingent and are one of the strongest sides going into this competition. Hyderabad too recruited the likes of Odei Onaindia and Borja Herrera alongside few exciting Indian talents.

The winner of Golden Boot last season, Bartholomew Ogbeche, will also be geared up to take on his former side. The likes of Halicharan Narzary, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese and Joao Victor have been in fine form too going into this game.

Head-To-Head

It is even stevens for Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC in ISL. Both teams have won two games each while two more games ended in draws.

How To Watch Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC In ISL 2022-23 Live?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of ISL 2022-23. Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla will live telecast the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC game. Live streaming of Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC will be on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV from 7:30 PM IST.