Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Watch IRE Vs NZ Cricket Match Live

Ireland have one final chance to redeem themselves when they face New Zealand in the third and final T20 International at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday. Here's how to watch the IRE vs NZ cricket match and more. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Ireland tested the visiting New Zealand with some fine performances in the three-match ODIs, but they still ended up losing the series 0-3. Those close defeats allowed fans to dream big and thoughts of a first-ever win against New Zealand continue to play truant.

But what followed in the T20Is was, well, the restoration of the status quo in the cricketing order, at least in these parts of the British Isles. A 31-run humbling in the first, then a thrashing in the second, by 88 runs. Their innings on Wednesday lasted 83 balls for 91 runs.

So, can they redeem themselves with improved performance? If they are to do so, then the likes of Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, etc. will need to do the heavy lifting for the so-called minnows.

For the Kiwis, another win and happy journey to Edinburg for three more T20Is, this time against Scotland starting July 27. With the regulars out of bounds for various reasons, the fringe players have turned up to do the job.

And the best of the lot is a certain Michael Bracewell. He can bat, bowl and keep the wickets. In this tour, the 31-year-old has achieved some stunning feats, like hitting a barrage of boundaries in a last over to seal a win, taking a hat-trick in his uncomplete first over in the T20Is. He will love to sign off in style.

Ireland vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match details

Match : New Zealand's tour of Ireland 2022, third and final T20I match;

Date : July 22 (Friday), 2022;

Time : 8:30 PM IST/04:00 PM local/ 3:00 AM NZT.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I cricket match?

In India, fans can live stream the second T20I cricket match between Ireland and New Zealand on FanCode.

Elsewhere...

Ireland and the United Kingdom: BT Sport 1; New Zealand: Spark Sport; Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport; Caribbean: Flow Sports; MENA: Etisalat; South East Asia: Eleven; US: Willow.

Ireland vs New Zealand, T20I head-to-head record

This will be the fourth meeting between Ireland and New Zealand in the T20Is. The head-to-head record is 3-0 in favour of New Zealand -- wins by 83 runs, 31 runs and 88 runs.

Overall, Ireland have played 126 T20Is, winning 53 and losing 65. New Zealand have a win-loss record of 82-76 in 162 previous T20Is.

Playing XIs in the second T20I

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

Squads

Ireland : Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert.