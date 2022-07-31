Live Streaming Of India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match Live

India women's cricket team will look to start their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign afresh on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur & Co lost to Australia in the opener from a winning position, while Pakistan women were defeated by Barbados women on the first day of the competition. IND-W vs PAK-W, Group A match in Birmingham will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE, and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Full Coverage | Day 2 Blog | Sports News

On Friday, India posted 154/8 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma hitting 52 off 44 and 48 pff 33, respectively. Then Renuka Singh rocked the Aussies, taking four wickets for 18 runs.

But the reigning World ODI and T20I champions escaped with a three-wicket win thanks to a blinder from Ashleigh Gardner, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 35. She was ably supported by Grace Harris (37 off 27).

Pakistan did well to restrict Barbados to 144/4, but they could manage only 129/6 despite Nida Dar's unbeaten 50 off 31.

India women vs Pakistan women, T20I head-to-head

India women and Pakistan women have previously played 11 T20I matches. The head-to-head record is 9-2 in India's favour. The last time the two teams met in a T20i match, India Women won by seven wickets (2018 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Providence, Guyana).

India women vs Pakistan women match details

Match : Fifth match Commonwealth Games women's cricket;

Date : July 31 (Sunday), 2022;

Time : 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM local;

Venue : Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

How to watch India women vs Pakistan women cricket match?

The India vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads

India Women : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia.