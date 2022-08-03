Live Streaming Of India Women Vs Barbados Women: Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket Match Live

The Indian women’s cricket team will be up against Barbados in a do-or-die Group A encounter at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. Both India and Barbados have won one game each and the winner on Wednesday advances into semifinals. (More Cricket News)

The India women vs Barbados women T20 cricket match will be live on television from 10:30 PM IST in India. The India vs Barbados Group A match scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Australia have already booked their semifinal spot after wins over Barbados and India in their opening two fixtures. Australia will be playing Pakistan in their final group game on Wednesday. England and New Zealand from Group B have already made it to the semifinals.

Playing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, India didn’t have the best of the starts, thanks to Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner’s 35-ball 52 not out that took the game away from Women in Blue. This was after India posted 154/8 and had Australia five down for 49 runs at one stage.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side made a brilliant turnaround against Pakistan thrashing the arch-rivals by eight wickets in a match that was reduced to 18 overs-a-side due to rain. After the bowlers bundled Pakistan for 99, India rode on Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 63 to win the game in 11.4 overs.

On the other hand, Barbados, comprising mostly players from West Indies cricket team, stunned Pakistan in their opener by 15 runs. However, Barbados failed to get past the Australian hurdle and are standing third in the group with two points from two games, same as India. India have better NRR.

Ideally, the winner of Group A plays the second-placed team in Group B in the semifinals. Similarly, the other semifinal should be between winner of Group B vs second-placed Group A team. However, nothing has been officially put out by the organisers.

Head-To-Head

India will be playing Barbados for the first time in history.

When And Where To Watch India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 Cricket Match?

Events featuring Indian athletes and teams will be telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, and also on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app on all android and apple devices.

Squads:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol

Barbados: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews(c), Kycia Knight(w), Aaliyah Alleyne, Kyshona Knight, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott, Shanika Bruce, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams, Shaunte Carrington, Shai Carrington