Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Live Streaming Of India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SL Cricket Match

India take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 International match on Saturday. Check match and telecast details - live streaming, squads, head-to-head record, etc.

India have defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20I. Photo: BCCI

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 7:38 pm

After losing to New Zealand by eight wickets in October, India have pulled off ten successive wins in the T20 Internationals, including 3-0 series sweeps against the Kiwis and the West Indies. Now, India are on the cusp of another series win, this time against Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Having won the series opener in Lucknow by 62 runs, India will start favourites against Sri Lanka, who were at the receiving end of T20 World Cup holders Australia just weeks ago. The second IND vs SL, T20I match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday is scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start.

All you need to know about the India vs Sri Lanka cricket match

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look for another dominant performance from his team as India continue to build their momentum before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later in the year. The inaugural champions, despite boasting means and power to succeed, had made an early exit in the previous edition. The focus is clearly on rebuilding. New head coach, a new captain and a lot of young blood infused.

For the visitors, the India tour, where they will also play a two-match Test series, once again exposed their weakness on all fronts. Sri Lanka are no more the force that used to be in world cricket. The 2014 T20 World Cup champions have lost eight times in the last ten outings. In fact, such is their plight now that they will be playing the First Round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Head-to-head

India lead Sri Lanka 15-7 in the head-to-head record. This will be their 24th meeting. There was a no result in 2020.

Overall, India have played 157 T20Is so far. They have won 102 of those, and lost 51 times. Four matches have ended in no results. Sri  Lanka have a 69-83 win-loss record in their previous 154 T20I matches, with two ending in no results.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 International match?

Star Sports Network has the telecast rights for India vs Sri Lanka 2022 series. The IND vs SL, 2nd T20I will be televised live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels.

Fans can also stream India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Playing XIs in the previous match

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.

