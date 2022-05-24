Live Streaming Of India Vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Watch IND Vs JPN Match Live

After conceding a late goal to allow arch-rivals Pakistan walk away with a 1-1 draw in their opening Pool A match of the Asia Cup hockey 2022, defending champions India will have to come out all guns blazing when they take on Japan on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)

The India vs Japan match will start at 5 PM IST. Star Sports channels will broadcast the match. In the absence of several senior players, India have gone to Jakarta with a young squad led by Birendra Lakra.

Against Pakistan, it was even stevens with both teams dominating the game in patches. But against Japan, it will be a whole new day for India with the opposition best known for their counterattacks. Japan are coming into this game after thrashing Indonesia 9-0 in their opener.

Currently, India are third in Pool A with just one point. Pakistan lead the group with four points from two matches following their 13-0 rout against Indonesia on Tuesday. Japan are second. India play their last group game against Indonesia on May 26 with top two teams progressing to the second round.

Head-To-Head

India have an all-win record against Japan in hockey. Both team have met each other 11 time with India winning all.

When and Where is India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match?

The India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 game will be played on May 24 at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia from 5 PM IST.

Which channels will telecast India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 hockey match?

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD will telecast the India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match.

Where will the India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 hockey match be livestreamed?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Japan, Asia Cup hockey 2022 match from 5 PM IST.