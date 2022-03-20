India would be looking to bounce back in style when they take on Argentina in the return leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The IND vs ARG FIH Pro League second-leg tie will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. (More Hockey News)

Fans can also stream the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar. The Indian men’s hockey team slumped to its third defeat in the FIH Pro League 2021-22, losing 1-3 to Argentina in the shoot-out in the first leg on Saturday. The match had ended 2-2 in regulation time.

It was a terrible shoot-out from Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist India as only Harmanpreet Singh scored, while Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet Singh faltered. By virtue of this win, Argentina secured a bonus point and climbed to fourth position in the standings with 11 points from five games.

The Indians, on the other hand, continue to occupy the second spot despite the loss with 13 points from seven matches. The Indians dominated the first two quarters but their lack of consistency in the final two quarters hurt them.

With Asian Games and Commonwealth Games later this year, India’s head coach Graham Reid will continue with his experimentation to test the bench strength ahead of a busy calendar. The Asian Games 2022 is also a qualifier for 2024 Paris Olympics.

India had previously played against Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 where they had defeated them 3-1 in the pool stages. The two teams also met each other in the 2020-21 FIH Pro League in Argentina last year, in which India picked up wins in both the games, one of which came in the shootout.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Men's FIH Pro League 2021-22, India vs Argentina

Dates: March 19 (Saturday) and March 20 (Sunday)

Time: Both the IND vs ARG matches start at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

How to watch: India vs Argentina, FIH Pro League hockey matches will be telecast live Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of India vs Argentian hockey matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

India Squad:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak;

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas;

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra; Forwards - Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh.

Standby: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh Mohd Raheel.