Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch New Zealand Vs India Warm-Up Cricket Match Live

After India eked out a narrow win against Australia in their first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match, the Men in Blue will be up against New Zealand on Wednesday for final preparation game ahead of tournament proper. (More Cricket News)

The New Zealand vs India encounter can be seen live in India from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Network channels. The New Zealand vs India scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Against Australia, Mohammad Shami put the concerns over his fitness to rest with a sensational 20th over, as the Indian speedster took three wickets to pull off a six-run win over the hosts. Shami, who last played a T20I in November 2021, was drafted into the squad as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah.

However, concerns over India’s bowling remains ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23. On the batting front, KL Rahul (57 off 33) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33) smashed entertaining half-centuries to continue their rich form.

The Indian batters enjoyed the pace and bounce of the wicket in Gabba, especially Rahul who scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay, taking his team to 69 for no loss. Rahul, whose strike rate has been questioned in the past, looked like he was back to his best after coming back from an injury lay off.

Barring Hardik Pandya (2), who was outdone by a slower ball from Kane Richardson, all the Indian batters got to spend some valuable time in the middle against Australia. Virat Kohli, who scored 19 off 13, had a great day in the field against Australia.

He first pulled off a stunning run out to dismiss big-hitting Tim David before taking a brilliant one-hander at long-on boundary to send back Pat Cummins. On the other hand, New Zealand crumbled against the South African bowling attack to be all out for 98 in their warm-up tie.

Baring Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, none of the Kiwi batters could manage two-digit scores in Brisbane on Monday. South Africa took just 11.2 overs to reach the target losing one wicket in the process.

When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs India, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Game Live?

Start Sports Network has the broadcast rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the New Zealand vs India match. Live streaming of Australia vs India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 1:30 PM IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult