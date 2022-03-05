Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Mumbai City FC face the moment of truth as the defending champions face Hyderabad FC in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 league match tonight (Saturday). The match at Fartoda Stadium, Margao in Goa will be telecast live. Read on to know more about the match and telecast details, including how to stream live. (More Football News)

Hyderabad FC have already secured an Indian Super League semi-final berth, their first-ever. As things stand, Manolo Marquez's men are third in the ISL table with 35 points from 19 matches (10 wins, five draws and four defeats). But after a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the last match against leaders Jamshedpur FC, Jamshedpur will need a win before the knockouts.

For Mumbai, this is a must-win game. Fifth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 31 points from 19 matches, Des Buckingham's men not only need all three points against Hyderabad but also need Kerala Blasters to lose against FC Goa on Sunday.

Kerala are currently fourth in the table with 33 points from 19 matches (nine wins, six draws and four defeats). Even a defeat against FC Goa tomorrow will be enough for them to make the last four if Mumbai fail to beat Hyderabad tonight. A draw is not even enough for the defending champions.

Head-to-head

Mumbai City lead Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the head-to-head record with two matches ending in draws.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 108 of Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City

Date : March 5 (Saturday), 2022

Time : 9.30 PM IST

Venue : PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

TV Channels : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC : Gurmeet Singh (gk), Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary (c), Aniket Jadhav, Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammad, Abdul Anjukandan, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese.