Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Hyderabad FC face Mumbai City in a virtual knock-out game as they fight for an ISL 2021-22 semi-final spot. Check match and telecast details here.

Live Streaming Of Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match
Mumbai City lead Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the head-to-head record with two matches ending in draws. Photo: ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 7:41 pm

Mumbai City FC face the moment of truth as the defending champions face Hyderabad FC in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 league match tonight (Saturday). The match at Fartoda Stadium, Margao in Goa will be telecast live. Read on to know more about the match and telecast details, including how to stream live. (More Football News)

Hyderabad FC have already secured an Indian Super League semi-final berth, their first-ever. As things stand, Manolo Marquez's men are third in the ISL table with 35 points from 19 matches (10 wins, five draws and four defeats). But after a humiliating 0-3 defeat in the last match against leaders Jamshedpur FC, Jamshedpur will need a win before the knockouts.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Hammer Odisha FC 5-1, League Winners Shield Within Grasp

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Chennaiyin FC, Confirm Semi-final Spot

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Beat Holders Mumbai City, Inch Closer To Semis

For Mumbai, this is a must-win game. Fifth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 31 points from 19 matches, Des Buckingham's men not only need all three points against Hyderabad but also need Kerala Blasters to lose against FC Goa on Sunday.

Kerala are currently fourth in the table with 33 points from 19 matches (nine wins, six draws and four defeats). Even a defeat against FC Goa tomorrow will be enough for them to make the last four if Mumbai fail to beat Hyderabad tonight. A draw is not even enough for the defending champions.

Head-to-head

Mumbai City lead Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the head-to-head record with two matches ending in draws.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 108 of Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City
Date: March 5 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 9.30 PM IST
Venue: PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Likely Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (gk), Chinglensana Konsham, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary (c), Aniket Jadhav, Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammad, Abdul Anjukandan, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese.

Mumbai City FC: Mohamad Nawaz (gk), Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawde, Mourtada Fall (c), Mandar Dessai, Bradden Inman, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Thounaojam, Vinit Rai, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo.

Tags

Sports Football Hyderabad FC Vs Mumbai City Hyderabad FC Mumbai City Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 Indian Football Live Streaming Preview Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Nikhil Poojary Aniket Jadhav Javier Siverio Joel Chianese Mourtada Fall Mandar Dessai Bipin Thounaojam Vinit Rai Igor Angulo Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation