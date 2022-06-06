Live Streaming Of Germany Vs England: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A3 Match Live

After a huge setback at the hands of Hungary in their UEFA Nationals League 20222-23 opener, England aim to bounce back against Germany in a high-voltage League A Group 3 encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich. (More Football News)

England are at the bottom of the table and a win against Germany will take them to the top of the table. For Germany, they will look to build on the 1-1 draw against European champions Italy. Joshua Kimmich cancelled Lorenzo Pellegrini’s 70th-minute opener and the Bayern Munich star will be crucial again.

How To Watch Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League Match?

Germany vs England, UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on Sony Pictures Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Match: Germany vs England, Group A3

Date: June 8 (Wednesday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Team News

Germany: Germany are likely to have a full-strength squad against England. Marco Reus, who missed the Italy game due to illness, has recovered and is available for selection against England.

England: Gareth Southgate might not avail the services of James Justin, who was forced off against Hungary due to an early injury. However, Southgate confirmed that Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi could be available to face Germany. Phil Foden is still recovering from illness while Raheem Sterling is back.

Head-To-Head

England are slightly above than Germany in head-to-head results. Out of 37 times both teams have met each other, England have won to Germany’s 15. Only five matches ended in draws.

Likely Starting XIs

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Kai Havertz

England: Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Trippier, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling