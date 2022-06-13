Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of France Vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Watch FRA Vs CRO, Group A1 Football Match Live

Check match and telecast details of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 football match between France and Croatia - Date, time, venue, TV listings, preview:

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe look out from the bench during a training session. Watch France vs Croatia football match live. AP Photo

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 4:20 pm

Defending champions France will eye their first win of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 when they host Croatia at Stade de France, Saint-Denis Monday night. France, with two draws and a defeat, are fourth in Group A1. Another defeat will hamper their chances of making the Finals next near. France vs Croatia match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

In the first leg, Adrien Rabiot gave the world champions lead in the 52nd minute but Andrej Kramaric converted from the spot in the 83rd minute to salvage a draw for Croatia, who have previously suffered a -03 defeat against Austria. France had entered the match against Denmark.

Les Bleus then played out a 1-1 draw against Austria with an 83rd-minute Kylian Mbappe strike salvaging a point, while Croatia defeated Denmark by a solitary Mario Pasalic strike. As things stand now, Denmark lead the Group A1 table with six points. Austria are second ahead of Croatia on goal difference with four points. France are fourth with two points.

France vs Croatia, head-to-head record

France are undefeated against Croatia, with six wins in nine matches. They played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg on June 6 at Split.

France vs Croatia, match details

Match: UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 match between France vs Croatia;
Date: June 14 (Tuesday), 2022;
Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Monday);
Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France.

How to watch France vs Croatia football match live?

France vs Croatia football match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

To check global TV listing, click HERE.

Likely starting XIs

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Presnel Kimpembe; Jonathan Clauss, Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez; Christopher Nkunku; Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder.
Manager: Didier Deschamps

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Juranovic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Mislav Orsic; Andrej Kramaric.
Manager: Zlatko Dalic

