Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: How To Watch Manchester Derby Live In India

On a four-game winning streak, Erik ten Hag will have his biggest test since taking over the reins of Manchester United when the Red Devils visit Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday. The Manchester Derby will be shown live in India from 6:30 PM IST.

Ten Hag got off to a disastrous start. Back-to-back defeats in the opening two games left Manchester United rooted to the foot of the table and humiliated in a 4-0 loss to Brentford. Since then, Manchester United have won against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

Ahead of Sunday’s first Manchester derby between Guardiola and Ten Hag, the picture is very different at Old Trafford. Victory against Manchester City would move Red Devils to within two points of the defending champion, with a game in hand.

On the other hand, Manchester City have won five games out of seven and are placed second behind table toppers Arsenal, with newest recruit Erling Haaland being the ultimate weapon for Guardiola.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has already banged 11 goals in his seven league games so far and it will take a mammoth task for Manchester United to stop the goal machine. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a league goal this season for Manchester United.

Team News

Manchester United: Manager Erik ten Hag has already confirmed that Harry Maguire will not be available for the Manchester Derby because of injury. Doubts linger over Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford too although the duo are back in training.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola confirmed John Stones will be absent after the England defender sustained a hamstring injury during England’s 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League game. Defender, Aymeric Laporte, is believed to be closing in on a return after a lay-off due to a knee injury, while Kalvin Phillips is out after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Get ready to show your #PassionUnlimited because the #PL is back with 💥 derbies! 🤩



Who are you backing to come out on 🔝 in #GW9? pic.twitter.com/urFKU8cRvE — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) September 26, 2022

Head-To-Head

Manchester United have played 50 times against Manchester City in the English Premier League with the Red Devils winning 24 games. City have won 17 matches while the nine encounters ended in draws.

When And Where To Watch English Premier League 2022-23 Manchester Derby Live In India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will live telecast the Manchester City vs Manchester United match in India. Live streaming of Manchester Derby will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 6:30 PM IST.

Possible Line-Ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Luis Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen, Scott Mctominay, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo