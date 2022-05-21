Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2021-22 Season Finale: Fixtures, Title Fight, Top Four, Relegation, Kick-off Time

370 games, and no winners yet in English Premier League 2021-22 season. There will be one more round featuring all ten teams to decide who stands where in the final league table. That's Super Sunday (May 22). All ten matches will be telecast live. (More Football News)

At the top of the league are defending champions Manchester City, who are one point ahead of Liverpool. Chelsea are already guaranteed a top-four place and Tottenham and Arsenal will fight for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Manchester United or West Ham United and one of the north London clubs will qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

At the bottom, Norwich City and Watford are already relegated and either Leeds United or Burnley will join them in the EFL Championship next season.

Title Fight

Manchester City (90 points) are the favourites to win the title. Pep Guardiola's men face Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium, while the Reds themselves will host Wolves at Anfield. All Man City need is a win, and a draw as long as Liverpool don't win.

If City lose and Liverpool (89 points) draw, City take the title thanks to their superior goal difference which is currently 72, as against Reds' 66. For the record, in the 2018-19 season, City pipped Liverpool by a solitary point on the final day.

So to say, Liverpool, having won both League Cup and FA Cup, are still on course to win a quadruple of trophies. They will be up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. But on Sunday, four can become three.

Fight For Final Champions League Spot

Chelsea, with 71 points, have all but confirmed a third-place finish. And they host already-relegated Watford at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's men also have a three-point lead over Tottenham with a better goal difference of +18. Even a defeat will not harm their position.

Tottenham (68 points) will finish fourth with a draw against already-relegated Norwich. If Antonio Conte's side loses at Carrow Road and Arsenal win against Everton, Mikel Arteta's Gunners will qualify for the final Champions League spot. Gunners have 66 points.

Fight For Final Europa League Spot

Either Manchester United (58 points) and West Ham (56) will finish sixth, and join the fifth-place team (Tottenham or Arsenal) as two English teams in Europe's second-tier competition. The seventh-place team qualifies for Europa Conference League.

Both Manchester United and West Ham are on the road, to Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively.

Fight For Survival

Norwich and Watford are already relegated. Everton beat Crystal Palace on the penultimate matchday to save themselves from the drop. Frank Lampard's men are at 16th with 39 points. Burnley and Leeds United have 35 points each, but The Clarets are 17th, thanks to their goal difference. A win and they are safe. A draw will be enough as long as Jesse Marsch's Whites don't win at Brentford.

The Fixtures

All ten matches kick-off at the same time: 8:30 PM IST (India)/ 4:00 PM BST (local).

All the matches can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. Select matches will be televised in India.

Arsenal vs Everton - Star Sports Select 2/HD, Disney+ Hotstar;

Brentford vs Leeds - Disney+ Hotstar;

Brighton vs West Ham - Disney+ Hotstar;

Burnley vs Newcastle - Disney+ Hotstar;

Chelsea vs Watford - Star Sports Select 1/HD, Disney+ Hotstar;

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - Disney+ Hotstar;

Leicester vs Southampton - Disney+ Hotstar;

Liverpool vs Wolves - Disney+ Hotstar;

Manchester City vs Aston Villa - Star Sports 3, Disney+ Hotstar;

Norwich vs Tottenham - Disney+ Hotstar.