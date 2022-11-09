Live Streaming Of EFL Cup 2022-23: How To Watch Manchester City Vs Chelsea Football Match Live

League Cup action resumes as Manchester City host Chelsea in a mouth-watering contest at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. (More Football News)



Pep Guardiola's men come into this contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League with Erling Haaland scoring the winning penalty in the death. City who have won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years, again look favourites this time out. Star forward Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola.



Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered 'the blues' against rivals Arsenal as they endured a 1-0 home defeat on Sunday. With injuries ravaging the squad, Graham Potter will look to rotate again as he looks to win his first trophy as the Chelsea boss.

The likes of Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech could feature as well as the likes of Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic might get a look-in

Here are the streaming details for Manchester City Vs Chelsea EFL Cup 2022-23:

What time will the EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Chelsea kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Chelsea will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST, on November 10.

When And Where To Watch Manchester City Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2022-23 Football Match Live?

In India, Sports18 has broadcast rights for the EFL Cup matches. You can also stream the match on the Voot app and JioTV.