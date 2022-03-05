Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Live Streaming Of East Bengal Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will look to end the ISL 2021-22 season on a high. Check match and telecast details of East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC.

In the previous meeting, East Bengal and Bengaluru played out a 1-1 draw. Photo: ISL

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 5:26 pm

Two giants of Indian football, East Bengal and Bengaluru FC, clash in a seemingly inconsequential Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match in Goa on Saturday. East Bengal vs Bengaluru clash is the first of the two matches tonight with Hyderabad FC facing holders Mumbai City in a massive fixture. Both the matches will be telecast live on TV and fans can also stream live. (More Football News)

Both East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will look to finish the ISL 2021-22 season on a high after underwhelming campaigns. East Bengal will finish at the bottom even if they beat Bengaluru FC owing to an inferior head-to-head record against NorthEast United FC, who are placed a rung above them.

East Bengal have managed to win just one game so far, and only 11 points from 19 matches to remain at the foot of the table for most parts of the season.

For Bengaluru, a sixth-place finish looks likely but a second straight season without finishing in the top-four is not something the former champions aim for. They were in the hunt before their last outing where they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan to bow out of the semifinal race. The Blues have 26 points from 19 matches.

Head-to-head

There's very little to separate the two. It's East Bengal 1-1 Bengaluru FC in the head-to-head record. There was one draw, a 1-1 stalemate in earlier this season.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 107 of Indian Super League 2021-22, East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC
Date: March 5 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

