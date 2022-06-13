Live Streaming Of Denmark Vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Watch DEN Vs AUS, Group A1 Football Match Live

Austria and Denmark aim to return back to winning ways when both teams meet in a League A Group 1 fixture of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday night. Both Austria and Denmark have been impressive this season. (More Football News)

After winning against Croatia in their opener, Austria lost to Denmark in the first leg before drawing against defending World Cup champions France in their last encounter. Denmark top the group having won two of their three matches so far and aim to make two out of two against Austria.

Despite their home loss to Croatia, Denmark are still top of the group. A home win against Austria is a must if Kasper Hjulmand and his team want to compete for the top spot until the end in what is a very tight section.

Speaking ahead of the game, Denmark coach Hjulmand ta thanked fans for their support and wants to continue their momentum in the tournament. “I would like to use the opportunity to thank our fans and the population (of Denmark) for the fantastic support we get when we play.

“I think everybody has seen what Austria are capable of doing with their power and their energy. It is always going to be a difficult game. You cannot say it is going to be the same as against other teams. They are open games, and we need to get through their high-press,” he added.

Hjulmand’s Austrian counterpart Ralf Rangnick believes that they need to find a perfect balance between creating chances and being stable in the back. “We should have at least drawn the first game against Denmark, if not got all three points.

“We have to be prepared for everything and we have to find the perfect balance between creating chances and being stable in the back,” added the former Manchester United interim manager. All eyes will be on Denmark’s Andreas Skov Olsen, who scored two of his six international goals against Austria.

Team News

Denmark: The Danes aren’t likely to make any drastic changes against Austria baring Kasper Dolberg, who is carrying an injury.

Austria: The Austrians will have a David Alaba boost and might strengthen the three-man defence at the back against Denmark. Philipp Lienhart is Austria's only injury concern.

Denmark Vs Austria Head-To-Head

Denmark are way ahead of Austria as far as head-to-head records are concerned. Out of the seven games played between the two teams, Denmark have won six while losing one. However, Austria’s record of scoring at least a goal in seven of their last eight matches on foreign soil should boost their confidence.

Denmark Vs Austria Match Details

Match: UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1

Date: June 14 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

How To Watch Denmark vs Austria Football Match Live?

Denmark vs Austria football match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Likely Playing XIs

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Maehle, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Thomas Delaney, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Eriksen, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius

Austria: Heinz Lindner, Maximilian Wober, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Xaver Schlager, Andreas Weimann, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic