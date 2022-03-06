ATK Mohun Bagan, the most successful side in the history of the Indian Super League (ISL), will have a showdown against Jamshedpur FC on Monday for the 'League Winners Shield', which guarantees a spot in the AFC Champions League. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC football match will be telecast live. Read on to know more about the match and telecast details, including how to stream live. (More Football News)

The final match of the league stage in ISL 2021-22 is a top-of-the-table clash with everything to play for both sides. Jamshedpur lead the table with 40 points from 19 matches (12 wins, four draws and three defeats). ATK Mohun Bagan are second with 39 points from 19 matches (11 wins, five draws and four defeats). Last season, they lost out on top spot despite accumulating 40 points, to eventual winners Mumbai City.

Now, the Kolkata giants have presented themselves with a chance to win the ISL League Winners Shield. All they need to do is beat Jamshedpur FC by two or more goals. Easier said than done, considering Jamshedpur are on a six-match winning streak.

A win for Owen Coyle's 'Men of Steel' will make them the first team in the ISL to win seven straight games, and record the most points in a season. Even a draw will be enough for Jamshedpur though. 40 is the joint highest point with Bengaluru in 2017-18, ATKMB and Mumbai City FC in 2020-21.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB are chasing a record for their own. If the three-time champions avoid defeat on Monday, they would become the first team in ISL to go unbeaten in 16 games.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC lead ATK Mohun 2-1 in the head-to-head record. In the last meeting earlier this season, Jamshedpur beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 football match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 football match is on March 7, 2022 (Monday).

At what time ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match being played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match will be played at PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa.

Which TV channel will live telecast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC football match 22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021-22 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

Key players

Jamshedpur FC: Nigerian forward Daniel Chima Chukwu scored twice in their 5-1 win over Odisha FC. Since Chima's debut for the team, no player has scored more goals in the league than him. Along with Greg Stewart, the duo have been lethal.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna remains the biggest probably the biggest star in the league. Joni Kauko has also been in good form. Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh have been consistent throughout.