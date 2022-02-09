Live Streaming, Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 25 Live

Five finals in the seven previous seasons with three titles! Over the years, the teams from Dhaka under different names -- Gladiators, Dynamites and Platoon -- have dominated the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament. But they have struggled in the 2021-22 season. (More Cricket News)

Now competing as Minister Group Dhaka, they need both the remaining matches to give themselves a realistic chance of making the playoffs. And on Wednesday, they face a buoyant Khulna Tigers. Here's all you need to know about the match.

With three wins and one no result, the most successful side in the BPL history, are fifth (seven points) in the six-team table. In the last outing, with a new captain in Ravi Bopara, they came within striking distance of beating Chattogram Challengers, only to lose the match by just three runs. A defeat today at the hands of Mushfiqur Rahim-led side will end all their hopes. A win, and they live to fight another day.

Khulna Tigers, third in the table with eight points from seven matches, are looking for a third win on the trot. After suffering back-to-back defeats against Fortune Barishal by 17 and six runs respectively, they defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by nine wickets and 15 runs. And a win today will complete a league double against Minister Group Dhaka too. In the first meeting, the Tigers won by five wickets.

Later in the day, Comilla Victorians face already-eliminated Sylhet Sunrisers at the same venue, starting 5:00 PM IST.

Head-to-head

Minister Group Dhaka lead Khulna Tigers 6-4 in the head-to-head record, including a three-run win in Dhaka earlier this year.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 25 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka

Date : February 9 (Monday), 2022

Time : 12:00 PM IST/ 12:30 PM Local

Venue : Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to live stream Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL T20 cricket match?

Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Khulna Tigers Vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Toss

Khulna Tigers won the toss and opted to bat first.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Khulna Tigers (vs Sylhet Sunrisers) : Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Ravi Bopara (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadhin, Nazmul Islam.

Minister Group Dhaka (vs Chattogram Challengers) : Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah (c), Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Squads

Khulna Tigers : Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Thisara Perera, Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Nabil Samad, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rony Talukdar, Sharifullah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tanzid Hasan, Farhad Reza.