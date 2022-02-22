Live Streaming, ISL 2021-22: Where To Watch Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal Match Live

Eying a semi-final spot, Mumbai City FC will fight it out against bottom-placed team SC East Bengal on Tuesday night. (More Football News)

Mumbai City FC have 25 points after playing 16 games in ISL 2021-22. A win can take the Islanders to the fourth spot in the points table, replacing Kerala Blasters, while for SC East Bengal, a victory might help them gain some confidence before the season ends for them as the side has won just one game out of the 17 played so far.

Mumbai City are coming into the contest on Tuesday after losing their previous game 3-2 to Jamshedpur FC, while SC East Bengal are on a two-match losing streak. The Red and Gold Brigade have just 10 points to their credit.

Head-To-Head

Out of the three games that have taken place between the sides so far, two have been won by Mumbai City while one ended in a draw. SC East Bengal are yet to register their maiden win over the Islanders. When the two sides met for the last time in ISL 2021-22, the game had ended in a goalless draw.

When is Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match?

The Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match is on February 22, 2022 (Tuesday).

At what time Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Which channel will live telecast Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.