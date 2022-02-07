In a mouth-watering Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match, leaders Hyderabad FC face former champions ATK Mohun Bagan in Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday (February 8). (More Football News)

Hyderabad FC are on a three-match winning streak, sitting three points clear of second-placed Kerala Blasters FC with 26 points from 14 games (seven wins, five draws and two defeats).

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run and are seventh in the 11-team table with 20 points from 12 matches (five wins, five draws and two defeats). A win and they can catch up with the pace setters.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have met three times in ISL and all three matches have ended in draws. In the first leg this season, they played out a thrilling 2-2.

Match and telecast details

Match : 85th match of Indian Super League 2021-22 between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Date : February 8 (Tuesday), 2022

Time : Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST

Venue : Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels : Star Sports Network

Live Streaming : Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Key Stats

Hyderabad FC are on the brink of history. A win against ATK Mohun Bagan will see Hyderabad FC match their best-ever points tally in the league stages of an ISL season. They had collected 29 points in 20 matches in the previous season and narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

ATK Mohun Bagan have scored six goals in the opening 15 minutes of a game, which is the highest by any team. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have struck five goals in the opening quarter, which is the joint second by any team in the ISL 2021-22.

Preview

Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche has been in the form of his life, scoring a brace in their 5-0 rout of NorthEast United FC. His tally this season is 14 goals and overall 49 in 70 matches, making him the most prolific scorer in the league's history.

Ogbeche will be aiming for his 50th goal and also helping Hyderabad in the process. Ogbeche has scored five goals in his last three matches -- a hattrick in a 4-0 win over East Bengal and a brace in the last game.

"ATK Mohun Bagan have good players in practically every position. They play well in the buildup and strong in set-pieces. We know they are a very strong team in the ISL. Will be very difficult news," head coach Manolo Marquez said.

Hyderabad have scored 33 goals this season, the most they have managed in any of their ISL seasons. If they win against ATK Mohun Bagan, they will extend their record of most wins in a row.

For Juan Ferrando's ATKMB, they have games in hand but will need to win them in order to stay in touch with the top-four pack. The fact that they drew three out of their last four matches could come back to haunt them.

They have only managed to keep one clean sheet in the last three-game, in a goalless draw against Odisha FC, thus bringing to the fore their defensive woes. It remains to be seen whether Sandesh Jhingan comes back in the fold to strengthen the backline.

Ferrando will expect the match to be intense but he is not only putting his focus on Ogbeche alone but the entire team.

"He is the star of the team but the credit goes to the people who support him from behind. Hyderabad are a brilliant team." said Ferrando.

(With inputs from ISL)