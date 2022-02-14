Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92

A loss against ATK Mohun Bagan could very well mean the end of the ISL 2021-22 season for FC Goa. Here's all you need to know about the match:

Live Streaming, FC Goa Vs ATK Mohun Bagan - When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Match 92
ATK Mohun Bagan are unbeaten against FC Goa (two wins and one draw) in the ISL. Photo: ISL

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 6:04 pm

In a must-win Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match, struggling FC Goa face a resurgent ATK Mohun Bagan on
Tuesday (February 15) in Bambolim, Goa. (More Football News)

FC Goa will look to carry forward their momentum from the last game and stall ATK Mohun Bagan from completing a hat-trick of wins. FC Goa registered their biggest-margin victory in the last game against Chennaiyin FC, thrashing them 5-0.

Goa will still need to win their remaining four matches to harbour any slim hopes of a semi-finals berth depending on other results to go their way too. But surely the drubbing of Chennaiyin must have given a fresh lease of life to Derrick Pereira's charges.

Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan climbed to the second spot after their win over NorthEast United FC in the last game, stretching their unbeaten run to 10 matches, winning the last two engagements. Sandesh Jhingan made his first appearance this season against NorthEast United and the star centre-back will be ready for his 100th appearance in ISL.

Joni Kauko was brilliant for the Mariners in the last game, scoring a goal and providing an assist in his first start after five consecutive substitute appearances. Liston Colaco has been in the form of his life and Goa would be worried about the pacy winger who has terrorised defenders this season. 

ATK Mohun Bagan have ensured a stable platform with 26 points in their kitty but final touches are still required to seal the fate. A win will tie them on points with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, FC Goa’s chances have looked bleak with only 18 points in the bag in 16 matches. A loss here
could very well mean the end of the season for the Gaurs in the race for qualification.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 92 of Indian Super League 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Date: February 15 (Tuesday), 2022
Time: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan are unbeaten against FC Goa (two wins and one draw) in the ISL. But the matches have been close
affairs. In their last meeting, ATK Mohun Bagan won 2-1.

