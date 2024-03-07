Sports

World Sports Live: Afghanistan Take On Ireland In 1st ODI; Mumbai Indians To Face UP Warriorz In WPL

Canada will meet Scotland in match 11 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, and Islamabad United will be up against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Thursday, March 7, 2024 here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
Captains Hashmatullah Shahidi (left) and Paul Stirling pose with the trophy ahead of the first Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah. X/Afghanistan Cricket Board

World Sports Live Blog Today, March 7, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The day will begin with the Indian men's cricket team taking on England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, and there is lots of cricketing action to follow. Canada will take on Scotland in match 11 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai, and Islamabad United will be lock horns with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be up against Ireland in the first ODI of their three-match series in Sharjah, and back home, Mumbai Indians will meet UP Warriorz in match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Thursday, March 7, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Football Recap

In the UEFA Champions League last night, Real Madrid are through to the quarter-final after drawing their game against RB Leipzig but winning the tie 2-1 over two legs. Manchester City defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 as Pep Guardiola's side too entered the quarter-final stage with a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Indian Wells

Former World number one Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Indian Wells tournament. The tennis star posted the news on his X feed.

Live Blog

