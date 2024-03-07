World Sports Live Blog Today, March 7, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The day will begin with the Indian men's cricket team taking on England in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, and there is lots of cricketing action to follow. Canada will take on Scotland in match 11 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Dubai, and Islamabad United will be lock horns with Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be up against Ireland in the first ODI of their three-match series in Sharjah, and back home, Mumbai Indians will meet UP Warriorz in match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of all the sporting action on Thursday, March 7, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Football Recap
In the UEFA Champions League last night, Real Madrid are through to the quarter-final after drawing their game against RB Leipzig but winning the tie 2-1 over two legs. Manchester City defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 as Pep Guardiola's side too entered the quarter-final stage with a 6-2 aggregate victory.
Advertisement
Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Indian Wells
Former World number one Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Indian Wells tournament. The tennis star posted the news on his X feed.