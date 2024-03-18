Sports World Live: Afghanistan Beat Ireland In 2nd T20I, Level Series 1-1

World Sports Live Blog, Monday, 18 March 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for today, 18 March 2024. In cricket, the final of the Pakistan Super League 2024 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United is set to be scheduled for today in Karachi. Before that, Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the third ODI and Afghanistan will face Ireland in the third T20I. Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona in the La Liga and Inter Milan face Napoli in Serie A. We have various St. Patrick Day's sports fixtures lined up for today. Follow the live scores and updates on the sports world today, 18 March 2024, here. Cricket News | Football News)
St. Patrick's Day Schedule!
1. Cheltenham Festival: JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30 pm)
2. Cheltenham Festival: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm)
3. All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship final: Ballyea v Cuala (3pm)
4. Cheltenham Festival: Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup (3.30pm)
5. All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship final: Slaughtneil v Dr Crokes (5pm)
6. Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v England (6pm)
7. Boxing: Michael Conlan v Tim Ibarra (3am Saturday morning)
-Time : GMT
AFG Vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Afghanistan Win By 10 Runs
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 10 runs in a low-scoring game as Afghanistan set a 153-run target for Ireland. Ireland kept losing wickets after a good start and were left 10 runs short of the target. Mohammad Nabi played a crucial 58-run innings. Afghan captain Rashid khan was awarded the player of the match for his 4-0-14-4 bowling figures and quick cameo of 25 off 12 balls while batting.