Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Action will unfold thick and fast in various fields of play, starting with the second New Zealand vs Australia Test in Christchurch. The visitors need 202 runs and the Kiwis need six wickets to win on what promises to be an engrossing Day 4. Back in India, the Ranji Trophy 2024 final will enter its second day with Mumbai looking to further peg Vidarbha back with early inroads at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, table laggards Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will lock horns in match 18 of the Women's Premier League in Delhi. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports on Monday, March 11, 2024 here. (Cricket News | Football News)