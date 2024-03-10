Sports

World Sports Live: New Zealand Take Lead In 2nd Test Against Australia; Mumbai Face Vidarbha In Ranji Trophy Final

New Zealand eye to solidify their lead against Australia on Day 3 of the second Test match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Mumbai are set to face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports on Sunday, March 10, 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Satwik-Chirag pair after winning the semi-final match in BWF French Open 2024. Photo: X/ @FFBaD

World Sports Live Updates, March 10, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. We have so many fixtures lined up for today. In cricket, we have Ranji Trophy 2024 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha starting today at Wankhede Stadium. Day 3 of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test is also running. In the evening, Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2024. The ace duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the final of the BWF French Open 2024 in the men's doubles category. Follow the live scores and updates of world sports on Sunday, March 10, 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Satwik-Chirag Enters French Open Final

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the world number one doubles team, defeated South Korea's Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk in the men's doubles semi-finals of the French Open Super 750 tournament in Paris.

