Sports World LIVE: Man Utd Face Liverpool In English Premier League

Sports World Live Blog, 7 April 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the sporting news and events for Sunday, 7 April 2024. Today, the sports world has many events lined up. Mallorca face Athletic Club in the final of the Copa del Rey. In cricket, Mumbai Indians will meet Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Premier League matches are also lined up. Liverpool will lock horns with Manchester United and other matches are also scheduled. Follow us for the live scores and updates on the sporting news and action for Sunday, 7 April 2024, here.