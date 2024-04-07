Sports

Sports World LIVE: Man Utd Face Liverpool In English Premier League

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports news and action from around the globe for Sunday, 7 April 2024. The 'Super Sunday' has so much to cover. Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians in the first match of the day in the Indian Premier League whereas Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in the evening game. In the Premier League matches, Liverpool take on Manchester United and Chelsea clash with Sheffield United whereas Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Nottingham Forest. Follow the live scores and updates of the sporting actions from across the globe for Sunday, 7 April 2024, here

Manchester United players react after the referee awarded a penalty to Chelsea during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in London. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Sports World Live Blog, 7 April 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sporting news and events for Sunday, 7 April 2024. Today, the sports world has many events lined up. Mallorca face Athletic Club in the final of the Copa del Rey. In cricket, Mumbai Indians will meet Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Premier League matches are also lined up. Liverpool will lock horns with Manchester United and other matches are also scheduled. Follow us for the live scores and updates on the sporting news and action for Sunday, 7 April 2024, here.

