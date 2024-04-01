Sports

Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Up Against Grigor Dimitrov In Miami Open 2024 Final

Welcome to today's, April 1, 2024 live coverage of all the sporting news from across the globe. In tennis, Jannik Sinner takes on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Miami Open men's singles. In football, Arsenal drew against Manchester City whereas Real Madrid and PSG are in action as well. Cricket sees Sri Lanka's hunt for wickets against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test as action moves to day 3. Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in what seems like Hardik Pandya's first game at the Wankhede as MI captain. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here