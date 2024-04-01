Miami Open 2024 Men's Singles Final: Jannik Sinner Takes The First Set
Advertisement
Sports World Live Blog, April 1, 2024
April 1 - April Fool's Day but none so with the world of sports! Cricket action continues with Test cricket as Sri Lanka hunt for wickets against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test on day 3. In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will lead his side for the first time at the Wankhede Stadium when they welcome Rajasthan Royals. In football, reaction to all the weekend fixtures including Man City versus Arsenal. Tennis action sees Jannik Sinner in action against Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open 2024 men's singles. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here. (Cricket News | Football News)