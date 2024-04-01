Sports

Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Up Against Grigor Dimitrov In Miami Open 2024 Final

Welcome to today's, April 1, 2024 live coverage of all the sporting news from across the globe. In tennis, Jannik Sinner takes on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Miami Open men's singles. In football, Arsenal drew against Manchester City whereas Real Madrid and PSG are in action as well. Cricket sees Sri Lanka's hunt for wickets against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test as action moves to day 3. Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in what seems like Hardik Pandya's first game at the Wankhede as MI captain. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
31 March 2024
31 March 2024
Sports Live Blog: Jannik Sinner reacts after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov during the men's final at the Miami Open. AP/Lynne Sladky

Miami Open 2024 Men's Singles Final: Jannik Sinner Takes The First Set

Sports World Live Blog, April 1, 2024

April 1 - April Fool's Day but none so with the world of sports! Cricket action continues with Test cricket as Sri Lanka hunt for wickets against Bangladesh in the 2nd Test on day 3. In IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya will lead his side for the first time at the Wankhede Stadium when they welcome Rajasthan Royals. In football, reaction to all the weekend fixtures including Man City versus Arsenal. Tennis action sees Jannik Sinner in action against Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open 2024 men's singles. Get all the live scores and updates from the sporting world, right here. (Cricket News | Football News)

