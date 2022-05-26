Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Lakshya Sen To Train With World No.1 Viktor Axelsen; PV Sindhu Gets Fitness Trainer Boost

Lakshya Sen was part of the Indian men's team that won the Thomas Cup, while PV Sindhu is a former world champion.

Lakshya Sen To Train With World No.1 Viktor Axelsen; PV Sindhu Gets Fitness Trainer Boost
Lakshya Sen is set to train with Viktor Axelsen in Dubai from May 29 to June 5 for eight days. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 7:57 pm

World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen is all set to train with World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen in Dubai from Sunday with the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) approving his request, keeping in mind the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (More Badminton News)

The MOC also cleared two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu's request for her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her abroad under Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Sen, the 20-year-old from Almora, was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month and is a big gold medal prospect at the Birmingham event to be held from July 28 to August 8.

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With India's Thomas Cup-winning Badminton Stars, Urges Them 'To Keep It Up'

Thomas Cup 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Victory With India's 1983 Cricket World Cup Triumph At Lord's

Historic Thomas Cup Victory Should Help Indian Badminton Repose Faith In Team Culture - 'United We Stand'

"Lakshay is set to train With Axelsen in Dubai from May 29th till 5th June (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days)," the ministry said. 

"Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

"The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses."

The ministry also approved Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer's travel along with her. 

"Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12th June), Indonesia Open (14-19th June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), and Malaysia Open (5-10th July), and Singapore Open (12-17th July)," it said.

Sindhu, a former world champion, won two Super 300 tournaments this year at Syed Modi International in Lucknow and Swiss Open in Basel earlier this year.

Tags

Sports Badminton India Badminton Lakshya Sen PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth Viktor Axelsen Birmingham Commonwealth Games Target Olympic Podium Scheme TOPS Commonwealth Games
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read