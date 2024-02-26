Sports

La Liga: Luka Modric Comes Off The Bench To Hand Real Madrid A Win Over Sevilla - In Pics

Luka Modric leapt atop the advertising board, pumped his arms and joined the collective roar of the Santiago Bernabeu. The veteran Real Madrid star, who has seen his minutes shrink this season, had just become the hero for the Spanish league leader with a scorching winner after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The 38-year-old Modric collected a deflection with one touch before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the area that grazed the post before finding the net in the 81st minute. Modric had gone on just six minutes before with the leaders stymied in attack without injured top scorer Jude Bellingham. Madrid’s victory kept it eight points above Barcelona and nine clear of Girona, which plays Rayo on Monday.