La Liga: Luka Modric Comes Off The Bench To Hand Real Madrid A Win Over Sevilla - In Pics

Real Madrid's Luka Modric gestures to fans following the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Alvaro celebrates following the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, attempts to kick the ball past Sevilla's Djibril Sow during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts following a tackle from Sevilla's Djibril Sow, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni takes the ball away from Sevilla's Djibril Sow, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez hangs from the crossbar during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, competes for the ball with Sevilla's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.