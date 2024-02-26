Sports

La Liga: Luka Modric Comes Off The Bench To Hand Real Madrid A Win Over Sevilla - In Pics

Luka Modric leapt atop the advertising board, pumped his arms and joined the collective roar of the Santiago Bernabeu. The veteran Real Madrid star, who has seen his minutes shrink this season, had just become the hero for the Spanish league leader with a scorching winner after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday. The 38-year-old Modric collected a deflection with one touch before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the area that grazed the post before finding the net in the 81st minute. Modric had gone on just six minutes before with the leaders stymied in attack without injured top scorer Jude Bellingham. Madrid’s victory kept it eight points above Barcelona and nine clear of Girona, which plays Rayo on Monday.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 26, 2024

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Luka Modric gestures to fans following the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

1/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Alvaro celebrates following the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
3/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
4/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, right, attempts to kick the ball past Sevilla's Djibril Sow during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
5/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts following a tackle from Sevilla's Djibril Sow, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
6/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni takes the ball away from Sevilla's Djibril Sow, right, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez hangs from the crossbar during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/9
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla
La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid vs Sevilla | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, competes for the ball with Sevilla's Sergio Ramos during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement