After a seven-wicket loss against Litton Das’ Comilla Victorians, Khulna Tigers will face Mosaddek Hossain’s Durdanto Dhaka in their next fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, February 16. (More Cricket News)
Wicketkeeper and captain Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers are currently at the fifth spot in the points table and still have a chance to qualify for the knockout round. On the other hand, Mosaddek’s side will only play for pride as they will not be able to progress to the next stage.
The Tigers have a shot at qualification because they are standing just outside the top four. If Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers manage to win the game against the off-colour Durdanto Dhaka, then it will only strengthen their chances.
When will the Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka match be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will be played on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 1:30pm IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Where to watch Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 live in India?
Live streaming of the Khulna Tigers vs Durdanto Dhaka match in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.
Squads
Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque Bijoy (c,wk) ,Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nahidul Islam, Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Dhanajaya De Silva, Parvez Hossain Emon, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Mukidul Islam.
Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka,Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur, Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hasan, Chaturanga de Silva