Khelo India University Games 2023, Day 3 Report: Jain University Maintains Dominance

“I am quite happy with the way I shot today. I didn’t have a good outing in the ISSF World Cup in Granada and I came here to work on certain flaws and find my rhythm ahead of a long season,” said Tomar.

He also teamed up with Vidit Jain and Manpreet Singh Basra to help Guru Nanak Dev University clinch the team gold with a total of 1871.7 points and jump to the 10th spot in overall standings.

Jain University continued to top the standings as their women’s team emerged victorious in the basketball event with a 68-58 win over the University of Madras and their swimmers added two more gold medals bringing the total medal count to seven gold, four silver and four bronze.