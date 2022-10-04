Jasprit Bumrah ‘Gutted’ After Missing Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Down Under

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery. (More Cricket News)

“I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,” Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

The BCCI on Monday ruled Bumrah out of the ICC event, dealing a massive setback to the Indian team. Bumrah’s absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months. He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back. He was ruled out for three months in 2019 also with a minor stress fracture but this time, it could well be a case of at least four to six months of no show.

This year, Bumrah has played only five games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. With both Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah out of the T20 World Cup, it will be a big ask for Dravid to set up an ideal combination.

While the BCCI will be naming a replacement for Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon, one among Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar will make it to the main squad. Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik is expected to be named in the stand by list.

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played international T20 since last T20 World Cup and since he is coming back after recovering from COVID-19, it might take some time to bowl full tilt. Chahar, on the other hand, is bowling really well but the problem with India will be their death bowling while defending totals.