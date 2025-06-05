Sports

Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik, French Open: World No. 1 Returns To Roland Garros Semis

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner’s overpowering run through the French Open moved into the semi-finals with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory over No. 62 Alexander Bublik on Wednesday (June 4, 2025). Sinner, who lost to champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final four at Roland Garros a year ago, needed just 1 hour, 49 minutes to advance against Bublik, who upset No. 5 Jack Draper in the previous round. Not only hasn’t Sinner ceded a set yet, he only has dropped a total of 36 games through five matches over the past 1 1/2 weeks.