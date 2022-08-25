Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
James Anderson Becomes First Cricketer To Play 100 Tests At Home During Manchester Game Vs South Africa

India’s Sachin Tendulkar (94) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (92) are second and third respectively on the list behind James Anderson.  

James Anderson celebrates after getting a South African wicket in Manchester in 2nd Test.
James Anderson celebrates after getting a South African wicket in Manchester in 2nd Test. Twitter (@lancscricket)

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 10:54 pm

Veteran England pacer James Anderson created history as he became the first player in the world to play 100 Test matches at home. Anderson achieved the feat during England’s second Test match against South Africa at Old Trafford on Thursday.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar, who has played 200 Test matches, comes second in the list behind Anderson with 94 red-ball matches at home. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is third with 92 Tests at home.

Anderson’s England teammate Stuart Broad is fourth with 91 appearances while former captain Alastair Cook is fifth with 89 Tests at home. 72 players have played over 100 Test matches in their career.  

Meanwhile, Anderson and Broad took three wickets each to help England dismiss South Africa for 151 after tea on Day 1 of the second Test on Thursday. The 40-year-old Anderson, playing at home, had figures of 3/32 to take his national-record haul of wickets to 661. Broad took 3/37.

It could have been a lot worse for the Proteas, who slumped to 92/7 after choosing to bat before pushing to a more respectable total thanks to Kagiso Rabada's 36. Rabada was the last man out, with the innings only lasting 53.2 overs.

Anderson, incidentally, has never taken a five-wicket haul at the Old Trafford.

