ISL 2021-22: Kiyan Nassiri Hat-trick Stuns East Bengal As ATK Mohun Bagan Win Another Kolkata Derby

Struggling East Bengal were on course for a deserved 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League's (ISL) latest Kolkata derby on Saturday, but young Kiyan Nassiri hit a sensational second-half hat-trick to help former champions ATK Mohun Bagan escape with a flattering 3-1 win at Fatorda Stadium, Goa. (More Football News)

East Bengal took the lead thanks to a Darren Sidoel goal in the 56th minute. But the 21-year-old Nassiri made a memorable ISL debut by hitting a hat-trick. And in the process, the former TRAU FC midfielder stunned a club that enticed his Iranian father Jamshid Nassiri to become an Indian.

The win helped Juan Ferrando's Bagan move to fourth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 19 points from 11 matches, while East Bengal rooted at the bottom of the 11-team league with nine points from 14 matches. Fortunately for Manolo Daiz's side, there's no relegation.

Unlike in the recent 'boro matches' of Indian football, the clash between the two legacy clubs, albeit with new owners, was a breathless encounter. And it so fittingly witnessed the birth of a new football star.

For the proud Kolkata resident Nassiri, strikes in 64’, 90+2, 90+3 meant that he became the youngest-ever hat-trick scorer in the league, which still relies heavily on foreign recruits to produce such brilliance.

His father Jamshid, a legend in his own right, was the first foreign player to score 100 goals in India. He joined East Bengal in 1980 and played more than fifty matches for the club in two stints, scoring 39 goals. The forward also played for Mohammedan Sporting, scoring 44 goals in 58 appearances. After retirement, he managed the club

Coming on as a sub, Nassiri first cancelled Sidoel (56’) opener in front of empty stands. The youngster then completed the hat-trick with two late goals as the match official added six minutes after the regulation time.

Both the sides, seeking to revive their respective ISL campaigns, were happy to play safe in a cagey first half. The first real chance of the match arrived in the 40th minute win unmarked Marcelo Ribeiro failing to hit the target after beating the Mohun Bagan defensive line. For Bagan, Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose threatened to break the deadlock before the break.

But the second half in Fatorda witnessed lively action. Colaco was unlucky not to have the first goal as his attempt hit the top corner minutes from the restart.

East Bengal's Croatian recruit Antonio Perosevic forced Amrinder Singh to pull off a crucial save. Minutes later, Sidoel. slotted home the opener with a neat finish to give the lead.

The joy, however, lasted only less than ten minutes as Nassiri beat Arindam Bhattacharya with his first touch of the game after coming on as a sub for Deepak Tangri.

Bagan got a golden chance to double the lead after Amarjit Kiyam brought down Colaco inside the box in the 65th minute. But David Williams blazed his attempt from the spot over.

In the stoppage time, a Williams hit the post and fell to Nassiri clinically hit a volley to make it 2-1 for the three-time ISL champions.

Within seconds, Nassiri completed the hat-trick.

East Bengal take on Chennaiyin FC in their next match on Wednesday while ATK Mohun Bagan face defending champions Mumbai City FC the following day.