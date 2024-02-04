Iran Vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV And Online

Both Iran and Qatar escaped the group stage with perfect records, winning all three games in their respective groups. In the knockouts, Iran first scraped past Syria on penalties before dispatching Japan in sensational fashion.

For Qatar, the knockout results were the reverse of Iran: they overcame Palestine by two goals to one before defeating Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout.

Iran, should they beat Qatar, will be contesting for their fourth Asian title against one of Jordan or South Korea in the final. Qatar, meanwhile, will be looking to go back-to-back after winning the tournament for the first time in 2019.