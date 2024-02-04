Iran Vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV And Online

IR Iran sent a statement across the remaining competitors by knocking heavy favourites Japan out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in the quarter-finals. Trailing before the half-hour mark, Iran hit back with goals in the second period, with the winner coming from the foot of Alireza Jahanbaksh in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. (More Football News)
Japan brushed aside, Iran face the reigning Asian champions Qatar next, who will be counting on the home support to provide the extra push needed for them to make the final for a second edition running.