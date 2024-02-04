Sports

Iran Vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV And Online

With the first spot in the final at stake, Iran will face Qatar on February 7, 2024, in Doha, Qatar. Here's how, when, and where to watch the AFC Asian Cup 2023 semi-final

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 4, 2024

AFC Asian Cup 2023: IR Iran vs Japan (Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi)

IR Iran sent a statement across the remaining competitors by knocking heavy favourites Japan out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in the quarter-finals. Trailing before the half-hour mark, Iran hit back with goals in the second period, with the winner coming from the foot of Alireza Jahanbaksh in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. (More Football News)

Japan brushed aside, Iran face the reigning Asian champions Qatar next, who will be counting on the home support to provide the extra push needed for them to make the final for a second edition running.

Both Iran and Qatar escaped the group stage with perfect records, winning all three games in their respective groups. In the knockouts, Iran first scraped past Syria on penalties before dispatching Japan in sensational fashion.

For Qatar, the knockout results were the reverse of Iran: they overcame Palestine by two goals to one before defeating Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout.

Iran, should they beat Qatar, will be contesting for their fourth Asian title against one of Jordan or South Korea in the final. Qatar, meanwhile, will be looking to go back-to-back after winning the tournament for the first time in 2019.

Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, front right, duels for the ball with Mali's Kiki Kouyate, left, and Mali's Nene Dorgeles during the African Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between Mali and Ivory Coast. - AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
Africa Cup Of Nations 2023: 10-Man Ivory Coast Beat Mali 2-1, Move To Semifinals

BY Associated Press (AP)

Advertisement

Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup, Head-To-Head

Frequent competitors, Iran and Qatar have met 25 times on a football field at the time of writing, with the head-to-head heavily tilted in the former's favour. Iran, ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 semi-final tie, have beaten Qatar 17 times, losing only three and drawing five of the remaining eight games.

The pair last met in the Asian Cup in 2015, when Iran beat Qatar by a solitary goal to nil.

Advertisement

Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final, Live Streaming Details:

When will the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final take place?

The second of two penultimate round ties, the Iran vs Qatar semi-final will take place on Wedneday, February 7, 2024, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final take place?

The game will be conducted inside the Al-Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama district of Doha.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final live?

The Sports18 TV channel will broadcast the Iran vs Qatar match live in India.

Where will the Iran vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semi-Final be live streamed online?

The Iran vs Qatar match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement