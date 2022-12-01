Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IPL 2023: 991 Players Set To Participate In Auction Including 714 Indians

Home Sports

IPL 2023: 991 Players Set To Participate In Auction Including 714 Indians

Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool.

The IPL auction will be held in Kochi on December 23.
The IPL auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 11:01 pm

A total of 991 cricketers, including 714 Indians, have registered for the IPL 2023 Players' Auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. (More Cricket News)

Among the 14 overseas countries, Australia with 57 players have the most in the auction pool, followed by South Africa (52).

West Indies (33), England (31), New Zealand (27), Sri Lanka (23), Afghanistan (14) Ireland (8), Netherlands (7), Bangladesh (6), UAE (6), Zimbabwe (6), Namibia (5) and Scotland (2) are the other countries.    

"If every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 87 players are available to be bought in the auction (of which up to 30 players can be overseas players)," said the statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

The players' list has 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

The capped players include 19 from India.

Twenty players have registered their names from associate nations.

The uncapped players who previously played IPL include 91 from India and 604 overseas.

Related stories

An Excited Cameron Green Calls The Indian Premier League As The 'Best Environment To Learn'

Indian Premier League Retention: Dwayne Bravo, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran Released Ahead Of Auction

Indian Premier League Auction To Be Held On December 23 In Kochi: Report

The list has 604 uncapped Indians and 88 overseas.

Tags

Sports Cricket Indian Cricket Indian Premier League IPL Player Auction Jay Shah Australia National Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team England National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read