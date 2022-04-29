IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer Meets With Car Accident

Lucknow Super Giants CEO Raghu Iyer got injured after meeting with a car accident ahead of his team’s IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings scheduled to be played on Friday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Raghu Iyer was travelling in a car following the team bus en route to Pune when the accident took place. The LSG CEO and the ones travelling with him suffered minor injuries and are fine now.

"Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well," informed LSG on social media through a tweet.

Lucknow Super Giants’ CEO Raghu Iyer, his associate Rachita Berry and Gaurav Arora, Manager for Gautam Gambhir were involved in a minor road accident en route to the venue for tonight's game. Fortunately, all three are safe and well. pic.twitter.com/NoWHmN0MOl — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 29, 2022

Notably, LSG have come to play the match in Pune from Mumbai as their last game was at Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians. The side had comfortably won the game by 36 runs.

Talking about their position in the points table, LSG occupy the fourth spot with 10 points from eight games. Their net run rate is +0.334. The IPL newbies started the season with a loss to Gujarat Titans before winning three consecutive matches. Since then, they have blown hot and cold.

KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer for the side in IPL 2022 so far with 368 runs to his name from eight games at an average of 61.33. He has already scored two centuries and one half-century this season, while his strike rate has improved to 147.79. He is second in the race of Orange Cap being behind Jos Buttler, who is at the helm with 499 runs across eight innings at an average of 71.29.