IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Suffer Pat Cummins Blow, Aussie Pacer To Go Home

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of remainder of Indian Premier League 2022 with a minor hip injury. The fast bowler will return back home for his recovery in Sydney. He is expected to be fit for Australia's multi-format series against Sri Lanka starting June 7.

Pat Cummins played five matches for KKR and claimed seven wickets, besides scoring a fifty for the side. The two-time IPL champions had bought the star pacer for INR 7.25 crore at IPL auction 2022.

“Pat Cummins is heading home early from the IPL with a minor hip injury,” wrote Cricket Australia on its official Twitter account on Friday.

Pat Cummins is heading home early from the IPL with a minor hip injury https://t.co/VOfg0WdHgz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 13, 2022

Pat Cummins had scored a 56 not out off 15 balls in IPL 2022 that helped KKR win their first leg match against Mumbai Indians by five wickets. In the game, Cummins had raced to his fifty off just 14 balls which is the joint-fastest half-century in IPL history. A 3/22 was Pat Cummins’ best figures this season, while his economy was 10.69.

On the other hand, Cummins’ IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders are currently at the seventh spot in IPL 2022 table with 10 points from 12 games. Their chances of qualifying for playoffs this season seems bleak as they have only two games remaining. KKR face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14 and Lucknow Super Giants on May 18. Even if they go on to win both the games, it might not be sufficient for them.

The Shreyas Iyer-team started its campaign this season with a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, but lost the plot later. What would hurt them the most is the five back-to-back defeats they suffered after their second win of the tournament.