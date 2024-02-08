India's number one squash player Saurav Ghosal has called for introduction of the sport in schools to "create a huge ecosystem" and recruitment of experts from abroad to train the country's coaches. (More Sports News)

"Squash should be introduced in the schools, it's a great workout within a rather short span of time. Squash in schools would be great as the kids would be involved, the parents would be involved, and it would create a huge ecosystem for squash," Ghosal said on Wednesday.