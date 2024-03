Sports

Friendlies: Sweden Beat Albania 1-0, Serbia Edge Cyprus - In Pics

Gustaf Nilsson scored in the 62nd minute to power Sweden's 1-0 win over Albania 1-0 in their international friendly football match on Tuesday (March 26, 2024). Meanwhile, Serbia edged out Cyprus 1-0 in another friendly, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scoring what proved to be the winner in the seventh minute of the game. The series of friendlies will continue in the run-up to European Championship. England are set to take on Belgium, Germany will face Netherlands and Ivory Coast will lock horns with Uruguay in some of the key encounters slated for Wednesday.