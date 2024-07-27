Indian Women's Archery Team Quarterfinal, Medal Events Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch

The former World no.1 Deepika Kumari is representing India in her fourth Olympics while Kaur and Bhakat are are in their maiden Olympic Games. Bhakat was India's leading archer in the women's team in the ranking round with 666 points. Kaur earned 659 points while Deepika got 658. With a team total of 1983 points, India finished fourth and skipped the Round of 16 to go straight into the quarterfinal.