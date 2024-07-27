Indian Women's Archery Team Quarterfinal, Medal Events Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch

Indian women's archery team will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday with an eye on a historic first medal at the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The women's team, comprising of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat had a good start in the ranking round on Thursday. The Indian team finished fourth in the ranking round to book a direct quarter-final spot.
The former World no.1 Deepika Kumari is representing India in her fourth Olympics while Kaur and Bhakat are are in their maiden Olympic Games. Bhakat was India's leading archer in the women's team in the ranking round with 666 points. Kaur earned 659 points while Deepika got 658. With a team total of 1983 points, India finished fourth and skipped the Round of 16 to go straight into the quarterfinal.
Their opponent for the match is still not decided.
Here is how you can watch the archery women's team events where India remains on the cusp of a historic Olympic medal.
When is India women's archery team quarterfinal?
Indian women's archery team will be in action from 5:45 PM in the quarterfinals.
If India win the match, the semifinal action will begin from 7:17 PM onwards. If the Indian trio win the semifinal too, they will enter the final which takes place 8:41 PM onwards. In case they lose in the semifinal, the bronze medal match takes place at 8:18 PM.
Where to watch Indian women's archery team quarterfinal?
The telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics archery events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India. The live streaming of Paris 2024 archery events will be on available on JioCinema in India.