Mohun Bagan came up with a season-best performance to dismiss arch-rivals East Bengal 3-1 in their Indian Super League return-leg clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (March 10, 2024). Cleiton Silva missed from the spot in the 14th minute but post that, it was one-way traffic for Mohun Bagan who scored the goals through Jason Cummings (27th minute), Liston Colaco (36th) and Dimitri Petratos (penalty - 45+3') to cruise to a 3-0 lead at the half-time break. Saul Crespo (53rd) struck his maiden goal of the Indian Super League to pull one back for East Bengal but Mohun Bagan were back at their dominant best and ensured that there was no more blip to hold on to the 3-1 scoreline, PTI reported. The win took Mohun Bagan past Mumbai City in the lead spot of the standings on goal difference and to the playoff spot.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Mohun Bagan Super Giants players acknowledge supporters after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match against East Bengal FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giants' forward Armando Sadikul (99) beats an East Bengal FC(Red-Yellow) player and moves forward during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal FC(Red-Yellow) players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giants forward Dimitrios Petratos (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant goal-keeper Vishal Kaith (R) ties to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira (10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant goal-keeper Vishal Kaith (R) ties to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira (10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players try to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira(10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.

