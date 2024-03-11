Mohun Bagan Super Giants players acknowledge supporters after winning the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match against East Bengal FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants' forward Armando Sadikul (99) beats an East Bengal FC(Red-Yellow) player and moves forward during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal FC(Red-Yellow) players vie for the ball during their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Advertisement
Mohun Bagan Super Giants forward Dimitrios Petratos (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant goal-keeper Vishal Kaith (R) ties to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira (10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.
Advertisement
Mohun Bagan Super Giant goal-keeper Vishal Kaith (R) ties to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira (10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.
Advertisement
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players try to stop East Bengal FC forward Cleiton Augusto Oliveira(10) during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.