Sports

Indian Super League 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal, Book Playoff Spot - In Pics

Mohun Bagan came up with a season-best performance to dismiss arch-rivals East Bengal 3-1 in their Indian Super League return-leg clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (March 10, 2024). Cleiton Silva missed from the spot in the 14th minute but post that, it was one-way traffic for Mohun Bagan who scored the goals through Jason Cummings (27th minute), Liston Colaco (36th) and Dimitri Petratos (penalty - 45+3') to cruise to a 3-0 lead at the half-time break. Saul Crespo (53rd) struck his maiden goal of the Indian Super League to pull one back for East Bengal but Mohun Bagan were back at their dominant best and ensured that there was no more blip to hold on to the 3-1 scoreline, PTI reported. The win took Mohun Bagan past Mumbai City in the lead spot of the standings on goal difference and to the playoff spot.